Vidyasagar's son to debut as actor in Tamil films
Harshavardhan, son of music composer Vidyasagar, is stepping into Tamil cinema as an actor.
He'll be launched by director Lingusamy, known for hits like Paiyaa.
This move has fans curious to see how Harshavardhan will shift from making music to taking on the big screen.
Harshavardhan joins ranks of Kollywood star kids
With this debut, Harshavardhan joins the list of star kids in Kollywood, following names like Vijay and Suriya.
He's already shown his musical talent with viral video songs and mash-ups of his dad's work.
Now, all eyes are on how he'll make his mark as an actor under Lingusamy's direction.