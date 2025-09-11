Aishwarya-Abhishek attempt to protect personality rights amid AI: Explained
What's the story
Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently approached the Delhi High Court to protect their "personality rights." They filed the case on Tuesday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 10, respectively. Personality rights refer to a person's right to control the commercial use of their name, image, likeness, and other aspects of their identity. The move comes in response to a growing trend among celebrities seeking legal protection against unauthorized commercial exploitation.
Legal surge
Growing trend among celebrities
The Bachchans are now among several public figures who have filed petitions seeking injunctions to protect their personality rights. This includes actors like Anil Kapoor, who have approached courts for similar reasons. Zameer Nathani, Global General Counsel at DNEG highlighted a sharp rise in court cases and consultations on the topic, underlining its growing urgency in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), reported MoneyControl.
Tech impact
AI's impact on personality rights
The rise of AI and deepfake technology has led to an unprecedented increase in Bollywood celebrities seeking legal protection for their personality rights. Essenese Obhan, Managing Partner at Obhan & Associates, said that recent cases before the Delhi High Court are aimed at stopping AI-generated deepfakes, fake endorsements, and unauthorized merchandise. "Correspondingly, there has been a noticeable increase in consultations from public figures across film, sports, and digital media," he added.
Legal precedents
Landmark cases in India
Recent landmark cases in India have highlighted the trend of enforcing personality rights. The Bombay High Court recently granted relief to filmmaker Karan Johar by stopping a movie from exploiting his name without consent. The Delhi High Court restrained the misuse of Kapoor's persona, including his expressions and catchphrases. Rai Bachchan secured injunctions against rogue websites misusing her photos and AI-generated content, while Bachchan filed a similar petition to safeguard his identity from unauthorized merchandising.
Rights evolution
Strategic shift in perception
Obhan said that the shift they are seeing is strategic. "It's about building enforceable guardrails before harm occurs, ensuring that identity is not just protected after the fact, but actively managed as a valuable, rights-bearing asset." In today's hyper-connected economy, a public figure's identity functions as both a personal asset and a commercial brand. As a result, more individuals now view personality rights as "a key component of their intellectual property portfolio," rather than a niche legal recourse.