Aishwarya-Abhishek attempt to protect personality rights amid AI: Explained

Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently approached the Delhi High Court to protect their "personality rights." They filed the case on Tuesday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 10, respectively. Personality rights refer to a person's right to control the commercial use of their name, image, likeness, and other aspects of their identity. The move comes in response to a growing trend among celebrities seeking legal protection against unauthorized commercial exploitation.

Legal surge Growing trend among celebrities The Bachchans are now among several public figures who have filed petitions seeking injunctions to protect their personality rights. This includes actors like Anil Kapoor, who have approached courts for similar reasons. Zameer Nathani, Global General Counsel at DNEG highlighted a sharp rise in court cases and consultations on the topic, underlining its growing urgency in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), reported MoneyControl.

Tech impact AI's impact on personality rights The rise of AI and deepfake technology has led to an unprecedented increase in Bollywood celebrities seeking legal protection for their personality rights. Essenese Obhan, Managing Partner at Obhan & Associates, said that recent cases before the Delhi High Court are aimed at stopping AI-generated deepfakes, fake endorsements, and unauthorized merchandise. "Correspondingly, there has been a noticeable increase in consultations from public figures across film, sports, and digital media," he added.

Legal precedents Landmark cases in India Recent landmark cases in India have highlighted the trend of enforcing personality rights. The Bombay High Court recently granted relief to filmmaker Karan Johar by stopping a movie from exploiting his name without consent. The Delhi High Court restrained the misuse of Kapoor's persona, including his expressions and catchphrases. Rai Bachchan secured injunctions against rogue websites misusing her photos and AI-generated content, while Bachchan filed a similar petition to safeguard his identity from unauthorized merchandising.