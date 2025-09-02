Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': When and where to watch on OTT
What's the story
The Tamil action thriller Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video next week. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir as the primary antagonists. Upendra and Aamir Khan also make cameo appearances in the movie. According to OTTplay, it'll hit the platform on September 11. An official announcement regarding the OTT release is expected soon.
Film synopsis
'Coolie': Plot and cast details
Coolie revolves around a mansion owner named Deva, who learns about the death of his long-lost friend. This revelation leads him to investigate the circumstances surrounding his friend's untimely demise, which ultimately connects him to a smuggling group he was once associated with. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, and Kanna Ravi, among others.
Career milestone
'Coolie': Reception and significance
Coolie is a significant film in Rajinikanth's career as it was released during the year when he completed 50 years in the industry. The film, however, received mixed reviews upon its release, with many fans expressing disappointment over unmet expectations. The music for Coolie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.