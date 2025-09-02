'Coolie' will stream on Prime Video

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': When and where to watch on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:08 pm Sep 02, 202505:08 pm

What's the story

The Tamil action thriller Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video next week. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir as the primary antagonists. Upendra and Aamir Khan also make cameo appearances in the movie. According to OTTplay, it'll hit the platform on September 11. An official announcement regarding the OTT release is expected soon.