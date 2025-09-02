Next Article
Kiku Sharda to join Ashneer's 'Rise & Fall' as contestant
Kiku Sharda is putting his comedy stint on pause as he joins the new reality show Rise & Fall, starting filming this week.
While The Great Indian Kapil Show continues streaming on Netflix, you'll catch Kiku next on Amazon MX Player's latest competition.
What's the show about?
Rise & Fall is hosted by Ashneer Grover (yep, the Shark Tank India guy), who's handpicking contestants for their strategic and entertaining vibes.
He's making sure only the most interesting personalities make it in, so expect a show packed with drama and clever gameplay.