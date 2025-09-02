Taylor's 'Life of a Showgirl' has already broken Spotify record

Taylor Swift 's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, has already made history on Spotify . The streaming giant announced on Monday evening (IST) on X that the album has become the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history. This record was previously held by Swift herself for her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

Album details Swift's album release date and color theme The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released on October 3. The album's artwork and promotional teasers are heavily dominated by the color orange with hints of green. Swift recently revealed that this hue reflects her emotions while creating the album during The Eras Tour, describing it as "exuberant and electric and vibrant."

Album insights Swift on her album's theme and cover art In a recent appearance on The New Heights podcast, Swift shared more about the album. She said, "This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [The Eras Tour], which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant." The album cover features her in a jeweled costume submerged in water, symbolizing her post-concert routine of soaking in a tub after every show.