'Imagine losing your mother is entertainment' for people: Janhvi Kapoor
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the challenges of growing up under constant scrutiny and dealing with her mother Sridevi's untimely demise. In a candid interview with Vogue India, she spoke about how these experiences shaped her perception of fame, privilege, and human nature. Kapoor also expressed disappointment over the lack of empathy from people despite her personal struggles.
Early fame
On being in the public eye
Kapoor, who has been in the public eye since childhood, spoke about how this constant scrutiny affected her. She said, "Any girl growing up today will find it complicated with the kind of gaze that society has toward women." "Then club the baggage of being my mother's daughter, of always being scrutinized. It's an exceptionally tough journey... This entire social media boom really happened when I was hitting my teenage years which is, I guess, the worst time to be in the public eye."
Public perception
Kapoor on controlling 1st impression
Kapoor also wished she could have controlled her first public impression through her debut film instead of her personal life. She said, "I wish I could have made that first public impression just on the basis of my film." "The problem was that they had seen me growing up... That really fed into this perception of extreme privilege that, I think, alienated the audience from me a little bit."
Empathy
Where is this empathy, asks Kapoor
Kapoor also addressed the public's perception of her privilege and their lack of empathy after her mother's demise. She said, "Where is this empathy? I want to see some of this empathy. Other people are cut a lot more slack." "Imagine losing your mother and it's entertainment for half the nation." Sridevi died in February 2018, just months before Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in July that year.
Career insights
Sridevi's worried about Kapoor joining Bollywood
Kapoor also remembered her late mother Sridevi's worries about her joining the film industry. She recalled Sridevi telling her, "Your first film is not going to be compared to my first film, but to my 350th film. And that's something that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy." "Turns out she was right. But at least I'm being compared to, I think, the best actor of all time."