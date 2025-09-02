'Imagine losing your mother is entertainment' for people: Janhvi Kapoor 

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the challenges of growing up under constant scrutiny and dealing with her mother Sridevi 's untimely demise. In a candid interview with Vogue India, she spoke about how these experiences shaped her perception of fame, privilege, and human nature. Kapoor also expressed disappointment over the lack of empathy from people despite her personal struggles.

Early fame On being in the public eye Kapoor, who has been in the public eye since childhood, spoke about how this constant scrutiny affected her. She said, "Any girl growing up today will find it complicated with the kind of gaze that society has toward women." "Then club the baggage of being my mother's daughter, of always being scrutinized. It's an exceptionally tough journey... This entire social media boom really happened when I was hitting my teenage years which is, I guess, the worst time to be in the public eye."

Public perception Kapoor on controlling 1st impression Kapoor also wished she could have controlled her first public impression through her debut film instead of her personal life. She said, "I wish I could have made that first public impression just on the basis of my film." "The problem was that they had seen me growing up... That really fed into this perception of extreme privilege that, I think, alienated the audience from me a little bit."

Empathy Where is this empathy, asks Kapoor Kapoor also addressed the public's perception of her privilege and their lack of empathy after her mother's demise. She said, "Where is this empathy? I want to see some of this empathy. Other people are cut a lot more slack." "Imagine losing your mother and it's entertainment for half the nation." Sridevi died in February 2018, just months before Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in July that year.