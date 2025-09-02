'Bigg Boss 19': Awez Darbar to strategize against Zeishan?
What's the story
The latest promo for Bigg Boss 19 saw contestants Pranit More, Awez Darbar, and Abhishek Bajaj discussing the observant nature of fellow housemate Zeishan. Darbar humorously mimicked Zeishan's intense stare and quick involvement in conversations. He suggested that Zeishan is always watching what everyone is doing and that they need to play "mind games" with him.
Contestant tactics
Darbar and Bajaj demonstrate Zeishan's habit of staring at people
Darbar advised his fellow housemates to always be alert around Zeishan. He also highlighted Zeishan's tendency to stare at people during conversations. Bajaj added that the best way to deal with Zeishan is to "just be vocal." He also pointed out that Zeishan has a habit of forming groups and influencing others. The promo gives viewers a glimpse into how the housemates are starting to strategize against their observant co-contestant.
Show dynamics
'Bigg Boss 19': Theme, contestants, and more
Bigg Boss 19, famous for its drama, conflicts, friendships, and humor, has been captivating viewers. This season is no exception, with housemates constantly gossiping and strategizing on camera around the clock. This season's theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, sees contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Darbar, and Nehal Chudasama navigating the show's challenges.