'Bigg Boss 19': Awez Darbar to strategize against Zeishan?

Contestant tactics

Darbar and Bajaj demonstrate Zeishan's habit of staring at people

Darbar advised his fellow housemates to always be alert around Zeishan. He also highlighted Zeishan's tendency to stare at people during conversations. Bajaj added that the best way to deal with Zeishan is to "just be vocal." He also pointed out that Zeishan has a habit of forming groups and influencing others. The promo gives viewers a glimpse into how the housemates are starting to strategize against their observant co-contestant.