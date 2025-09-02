Next Article
'Chhaava' breaks TV viewership records, becomes highest-rated film premiere
Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava just broke TV viewership records, pulling in 39.2 million viewers for its Star Gold premiere on August 17, 2025.
With a TV rating of 3.12, it's now the biggest non-franchise movie premiere on Indian television this year.
Broadcast date was significant as it coincided with I-Day celebrations
The film's broadcast was timed around Independence Day and aired in both Hindi and Marathi, making it extra special as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
After earning over ₹800 crore at the box office, Chhaava kept its momentum going on TV, which both Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar found immensely gratifying.
The team also joined a special roundtable to share behind-the-scenes stories, highlighting how stories rooted in history still connect with today's audiences.