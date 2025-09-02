'Chhaava' breaks TV viewership records, becomes highest-rated film premiere

Broadcast date was significant as it coincided with I-Day celebrations

The film's broadcast was timed around Independence Day and aired in both Hindi and Marathi, making it extra special as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

After earning over ₹800 crore at the box office, Chhaava kept its momentum going on TV, which both Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar found immensely gratifying.

The team also joined a special roundtable to share behind-the-scenes stories, highlighting how stories rooted in history still connect with today's audiences.