Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' premieres in Venice
Sep 02, 2025

Anuparna Roy's debut film, "Songs of Forgotten Trees," just made its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival—standing out as India's only entry in the Orizzonti section for up-and-coming filmmakers.

Backed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ranjan Singh, Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, Navin Shetty, Sharib Khan, and Vikas Kumar, it stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel as two migrant women figuring out life and friendship in Mumbai.