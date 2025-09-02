Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' premieres in Venice
Anuparna Roy's debut film, "Songs of Forgotten Trees," just made its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival—standing out as India's only entry in the Orizzonti section for up-and-coming filmmakers.
Backed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ranjan Singh, Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi, Navin Shetty, Sharib Khan, and Vikas Kumar, it stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel as two migrant women figuring out life and friendship in Mumbai.
Follows 2 women from different backgrounds
The film follows Thooya, an aspiring actress, who rents her sugar daddy's fancy apartment to Swetha, a corporate worker.
Even though their backgrounds are worlds apart, they connect over their struggles and dreams—showing what survival and kinship look like in a big city.
The film has landed worldwide distribution
Fresh off its Venice debut, "Songs of Forgotten Trees" has landed worldwide distribution with Celluloid Dreams.
Kashyap called Roy "the next strong voice of a filmmaker from India."