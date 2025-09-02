Allu Arjun's next to be sequel to an old hit?

Allu Arjun's next movie is reportedly going to be a sequel

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently shooting for an upcoming film with Atlee, is reportedly planning a sequel to his blockbuster movie Sarrainodu. The actor has expressed his desire to work on this project under his home banner, backed by his father, Allu Aravind. A source close to the actor revealed to OTTplay that he wants Boyapati Srinu, the director of Sarrainodu, to helm the sequel as well.