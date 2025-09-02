Allu Arjun's next to be sequel to an old hit?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently shooting for an upcoming film with Atlee, is reportedly planning a sequel to his blockbuster movie Sarrainodu. The actor has expressed his desire to work on this project under his home banner, backed by his father, Allu Aravind. A source close to the actor revealed to OTTplay that he wants Boyapati Srinu, the director of Sarrainodu, to helm the sequel as well.
Director's schedule
'Akhanda 2' will be Srinu's priority right now
Currently, Srinu is busy with Akhanda 2, featuring Balakrishna. Once this project is completed and released, he is expected to start working on Arjun's sequel. Meanwhile, the Pushpa actor is occupied with Atlee's AA22xA6, which will reportedly take over a year to complete. While not officially confirmed, the news is trending in Arjun's film circles.
Previous success
More about original 'Sarrainodu'
Released in 2016, Sarrainodu was a major hit at the box office, earning nearly ₹125-127 crore worldwide, per Financial Express. The film marked Arjun's first foray into mass roles and proved to be a game-changer for his career. It also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Aadhi Pinisetty in pivotal roles. The movie is currently streaming on JioHotstar.