Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' OTT release date announced Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Rajinikanth's latest action thriller, Coolie, is landing on Prime Video this September 11.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first team-up with the superstar, the film follows Deva—a mansion owner pulled into a mystery after his friend's death leads him back to an old smuggling ring.