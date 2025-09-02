Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' OTT release date announced
Rajinikanth's latest action thriller, Coolie, is landing on Prime Video this September 11.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first team-up with the superstar, the film follows Deva—a mansion owner pulled into a mystery after his friend's death leads him back to an old smuggling ring.
Cast and crew of 'Coolie'
Coolie features a stacked cast with Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir as villains, plus cameos from Upendra and Aamir Khan.
Anirudh Ravichander handles the music.
While reviews were mixed in theaters, the film also coincides with Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema—pretty legendary!