Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' breaks pre-save record
Taylor Swift's next album, The Life Of A Showgirl, is already making waves—it's broken Spotify's all-time pre-save record ahead of its October 3 release.
On August 31, this new milestone beat the record set by her own 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Not surprising for Swift, who was also Spotify's most-streamed artist last year.
Album cover and producers revealed
The album cover pops with a bold orange vibe and shows Taylor underwater in a jeweled outfit—a nod to her habit of relaxing in the bath after concerts.
Fans can also look forward to the return of producers Max Martin and Shellback, the team behind hits like We Are Never Getting Back Together and Blank Space.