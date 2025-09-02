Netizens question Janhvi Kapoor's casting in Sridevi's 'Chaalbaaz' remake

Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly in discussions to feature in the remake of her mother Sridevi 's classic film Chaalbaaz. The project was originally announced with Shraddha Kapoor , but never came to fruition. Now, as reports suggest Kapoor will take on the lead role, netizens have expressed their dissatisfaction, questioning her ability to match Sridevi's legacy.

Online backlash 'JK doesn't know an ounce of acting' Reacting to the news of Janhvi's casting, one user wrote, "JK doesn't know an ounce of acting! Please don't ruin it! We can always rewatch in her memory!" Another comment read, "How will they even modernise this story to fit in today's times?" A third netizen wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor is just no match to Sridevi. My earnest request is not to touch that movie."

Role preparation Here's what we know about Kapoor's involvement in 'Chaalbaaz' An insider close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "For Janhvi, Chaalbaaz is a lot more than just a film." "It's an emotion. She has jumped onto the chance of playing the lead role in Chaalbaaz but is treading this with utmost caution." "She is taking opinions from people around her for the Chaalbaaz remake." "She is excited but is also wary of all the comparisons. She is expected to take a call on the Chaalbaaz remake by September end."