'Surrender' OTT release: When, where to watch Tharshan-Lal starrer Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

"Surrender," a Tamil crime thriller directed by Gothaman Ganapathy, first hit theaters on August 1, 2025.

Set during a tense election week, it follows young policeman Pugazh (Tharshan Thiagaraja) and retiring officer Periyasamy (Lal) as they dive into political crime and gang violence after a celebrity's gun and election funds go missing.

The film started streaming on Sun NXT from September 4.