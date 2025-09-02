Next Article
'Surrender' OTT release: When, where to watch Tharshan-Lal starrer
"Surrender," a Tamil crime thriller directed by Gothaman Ganapathy, first hit theaters on August 1, 2025.
Set during a tense election week, it follows young policeman Pugazh (Tharshan Thiagaraja) and retiring officer Periyasamy (Lal) as they dive into political crime and gang violence after a celebrity's gun and election funds go missing.
The film started streaming on Sun NXT from September 4.
Where and when to watch 'Surrender'
You can now catch "Surrender" on Sun NXT if you missed it in theaters.
Film received mixed reviews
Reviews are mixed—critics liked the gritty vibe, tight pacing, and intense performances from Tharshan and Lal.