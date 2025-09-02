Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' trailer to drop soon; everything to know

The Nishaanchi music album is a star-studded collaboration, featuring composers Manan Bhardwaj, Anurag Saikia, Dhruv Ghanekar, Thackeray, and Nishikar Chhibber, alongside renowned lyricists including Shashwat Dwivedi, Bhardwaj, Thackeray, Pyarelal Yadav, Varun Grover , Dr. Sagar, and Renu Chhibber. The album's vocals are by Arijit Singh , Madhubanti Bagchi, and Thackeray, among others.

Film details

Kashyap on 'Nishaanchi': My tribute to old-school action films

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kashyap described Nishaanchi as his homage to classic Hindi action films. "Nishaanchi is my full-on Salim-Javed zone of film; it has the hero, the drama, and the payoff a film must deliver." "I spent 69 days on it, and it's my longest and most elaborate shoot yet." The film will hit theaters on September 19. Meanwhile, Nishaanchi features Thackeray in his acting debut, and also stars Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.