Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' features 15 songs, even disclaimer gets one!   

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is known for his innovative storytelling techniques, and his upcoming film Nishaanchi is no exception. The movie features an impressive 15 songs, including one unique track that serves as the opening disclaimer. Titled Filam Dekho, this song marks a first for Kashyap's films. In expressing his excitement about this creative decision, Kashyap discussed the film's music.

Musical innovation 'Our disclaimer is a song' Kashyap told Mid-Day, "For the first time in our film, our disclaimer is a song. I love how Filam Dekho has shaped up." He further elaborated on his approach to creating an extensive album that complements the narrative without disrupting it. "I shared my script with the music directors. Dhruv Ghanekar set the mood by recording three songs with Vijay Lal Yadav, and everyone took off from there," he added.

Director's philosophy Five composers contributed to the soundtrack Kashyap revealed that he has never dictated how a music director should compose a song. Instead, he encourages them to read the script, follow their instincts, and do their best. The film's soundtrack features five composers, including Anurag Saikia and Ghanekar. This collaborative approach allowed each composer to contribute their unique style to the project.