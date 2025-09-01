'Shaping up well': Bhuvan shares update on 'Kuku Ki Kundali'

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam is set to make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions 's romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundali . The film, produced by Karan Johar , also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and is directed by Sharan Sharma. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Bam opened up about his nerves and aspirations for the project.

Actor's perspective Bam's vision for 'Kuku Ki Kundali' Bam revealed that his aim with Kuku Ki Kundali is to make viewers feel a connection with him. He said, "My aim with this film is that whoever watches it should feel, 'The guy on the screen is one of our own.'" "I always want to give them this feeling that wherever they are from, if they work hard and are dedicated enough, they can achieve anything."

Actor's journey Bam opens up about his nerves Bam, who is known for his web series Taaza Khabar, admitted that he was feeling nervous about his debut film. He said, "It looks great from the outside that this is happening to a guy from Malviya Nagar, Delhi... But the pessimist I am, I get scared when good things happen to me." However, he also expressed confidence in the team's approach and his involvement in the writing process.