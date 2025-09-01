'Shaping up well': Bhuvan shares update on 'Kuku Ki Kundali'
What's the story
YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam is set to make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions's romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundali. The film, produced by Karan Johar, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and is directed by Sharan Sharma. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Bam opened up about his nerves and aspirations for the project.
Actor's perspective
Bam's vision for 'Kuku Ki Kundali'
Bam revealed that his aim with Kuku Ki Kundali is to make viewers feel a connection with him. He said, "My aim with this film is that whoever watches it should feel, 'The guy on the screen is one of our own.'" "I always want to give them this feeling that wherever they are from, if they work hard and are dedicated enough, they can achieve anything."
Actor's journey
Bam opens up about his nerves
Bam, who is known for his web series Taaza Khabar, admitted that he was feeling nervous about his debut film. He said, "It looks great from the outside that this is happening to a guy from Malviya Nagar, Delhi... But the pessimist I am, I get scared when good things happen to me." However, he also expressed confidence in the team's approach and his involvement in the writing process.
Actor's assurance
Assurances amid anxiety
Despite his fears, Bam is assured by the team's approach and his involvement in the writing process. He said, "The team's approach gives me confidence. Plus, I am involved in the writing process. So, I get real-time validation that it's shaping up well." The film marks a significant milestone in Bam's career as he transitions from being a digital star to a Bollywood actor.