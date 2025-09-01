Box office: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' overtakes 'Drishyam's lifetime collection

Film is a hit in India and overseas

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, "Lokah Chapter 1" blends Indian folklore with sci-fi and horror, setting it apart from typical Malayalam films.

It's become a hit not just in India but also with fans abroad, especially in North America and the Middle East.

Critics and audiences are raving about its unique story and performances, placing it among the top-grossing Malayalam movies ever—even if catching up to "L2: Empuraan's" massive record will be tough.