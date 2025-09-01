Box office: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' overtakes 'Drishyam's lifetime collection
"Lokah Chapter 1," starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is making waves at the box office. In just four days, it pulled in ₹24.3 crore net in India and has already crossed ₹63 crore worldwide—overtaking the lifetime collection of Mohanlal's iconic "Drishyam."
The film's Sunday earnings jumped 30% from Saturday and soared a huge 280% from its opening day.
Film is a hit in India and overseas
Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, "Lokah Chapter 1" blends Indian folklore with sci-fi and horror, setting it apart from typical Malayalam films.
It's become a hit not just in India but also with fans abroad, especially in North America and the Middle East.
Critics and audiences are raving about its unique story and performances, placing it among the top-grossing Malayalam movies ever—even if catching up to "L2: Empuraan's" massive record will be tough.