Sumona Chakravarti recalls being stuck in Mumbai's Maratha protests
TV actor Sumona Chakravarti found herself in a tense moment during the ongoing Maratha quota protests in South Mumbai.
As she drove from Colaba to Fort, her car was suddenly surrounded by protesters demanding a 10% OBC reservation for Marathas.
She shared the experience on Instagram, describing it as frightening and reflecting that "no matter who you are, or where you are, law and order can collapse in seconds."
Actor calls for better crowd management, safer public spaces
Chakravarti described protesters banging on her car's bonnet and windows while shouting "Jai Maharashtra," with police nearby but not stepping in.
She also noticed debris scattered across the streets, which she called a "mockery of civic sense."
Wanting to avoid making things worse, she chose not to film the chaos.
The whole incident left her urging for better crowd management and safer public spaces.