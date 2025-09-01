Sumona Chakravarti recalls being stuck in Mumbai's Maratha protests Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

TV actor Sumona Chakravarti found herself in a tense moment during the ongoing Maratha quota protests in South Mumbai.

As she drove from Colaba to Fort, her car was suddenly surrounded by protesters demanding a 10% OBC reservation for Marathas.

She shared the experience on Instagram, describing it as frightening and reflecting that "no matter who you are, or where you are, law and order can collapse in seconds."