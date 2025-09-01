Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025

How 'Saiyaara' became a sleeper hit

Unlike most movies that drop off after a few weeks, "Saiyaara" kept pulling in steady numbers—₹40 lakh in its seventh weekend and ₹2.89 crore in its sixth week.

With the ₹330 crore mark now within reach and an OTT release coming up, the film shows how fresh faces, catchy music, and heartfelt romance can still win big with audiences today.