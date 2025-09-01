Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025
"Saiyaara," directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has quietly become one of 2025's biggest hits.
Released on July 18, the film has earned more than ₹329 crore in just 45 days—even with strong competition from big titles like "Mahavtar Narsimha," "Son of Sardaar 2," "Dhadak 2," and the much-hyped "Coolie" vs. "War 2" clash.
How 'Saiyaara' became a sleeper hit
Unlike most movies that drop off after a few weeks, "Saiyaara" kept pulling in steady numbers—₹40 lakh in its seventh weekend and ₹2.89 crore in its sixth week.
With the ₹330 crore mark now within reach and an OTT release coming up, the film shows how fresh faces, catchy music, and heartfelt romance can still win big with audiences today.