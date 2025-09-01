'Keep filtering...': Krystle D'Souza on parting ways with Karan Tacker

Television actors Krystle D'Souza and Karan Tacker, who starred in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, are not on speaking terms anymore. The actors were rumored to be dating for a long time. In a recent interview with Zoom, D'Souza reflected on their fractured relationship, noting that they grew apart due to differing perspectives. She said that sometimes people grow apart because of differing ideologies, and it's better to go separate ways than impose one's beliefs on others.

D'Souza's statement 'Aise bohot dost chuut gaye life mein' D'Souza said, "Aise bohot dost chuut gaye life mein. This is life, you keep moving ahead." "Sometimes, you don't grow with the same ideology. Aap alag-alag disha mein grow hote ho. It's best to part ways than force your ideologies on somebody else and have somebody else's ideologies forced on you." She further added that while they may not be in touch anymore, she cherishes the memories they shared during their time together on Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

D'Souza's perspective 'You keep filtering and you keep going ahead' D'Souza said, "Of course, good memories are always there with everyone. But that's about it." "You keep filtering and you keep going ahead because aap grow hote ho. Saare log grow hote hain." Their popular show also starred Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon.