Bhuvan Bam to star in Karan Johar's 'Kuku Ki Kundali'
YouTube favorite Bhuvan Bam is stepping into Bollywood with Karan Johar's "Kuku Ki Kundali," a lighthearted romantic comedy packed with humor, sharp dialogues, and warm family moments, directed by Sharan Sharma.
He'll be sharing the screen with Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her roles in "Jubilee" and "Khufiya."
While the story is still under wraps, fans are already buzzing about this fresh pairing.
Gabbi will be seen next in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bam continues to grow beyond his BB Ki Vines roots, exploring more acting gigs.
Gabbi's next big project is starring alongside Akshay Kumar in "Bhooth Bangla," set for April 2026.
Meanwhile, Johar has been making headlines himself—he recently sold half of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla and is busy with new films like "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."