Bhuvan Bam to star in Karan Johar's 'Kuku Ki Kundali' Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

YouTube favorite Bhuvan Bam is stepping into Bollywood with Karan Johar's "Kuku Ki Kundali," a lighthearted romantic comedy packed with humor, sharp dialogues, and warm family moments, directed by Sharan Sharma.

He'll be sharing the screen with Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her roles in "Jubilee" and "Khufiya."

While the story is still under wraps, fans are already buzzing about this fresh pairing.