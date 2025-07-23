Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' brings on international stunt choreographer Andy Long

'Mysaa' aims for authentic tribal representation in adrenaline-fueled storytelling

This is Rashmika's first full-on action role—she plays a fierce Gond tribal woman and calls it "a version of me that even I hadn't met till now."

With its focus on authentic tribal representation and adrenaline-fueled storytelling, plus Andy Long's expertise, Mysaa promises a fresh take for Indian cinema.

Announced previously, it's aiming for a 2025 release and could be one to watch if you're into bold new roles and big-screen action.

