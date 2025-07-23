Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' brings on international stunt choreographer Andy Long
Rashmika Mandanna is set to star in Mysaa, an emotional action thriller rooted in the Gond tribal world.
The film has brought on Andy Long, a well-known international stunt choreographer, signaling some seriously high-quality action scenes ahead.
'Mysaa' aims for authentic tribal representation in adrenaline-fueled storytelling
This is Rashmika's first full-on action role—she plays a fierce Gond tribal woman and calls it "a version of me that even I hadn't met till now."
With its focus on authentic tribal representation and adrenaline-fueled storytelling, plus Andy Long's expertise, Mysaa promises a fresh take for Indian cinema.
Announced previously, it's aiming for a 2025 release and could be one to watch if you're into bold new roles and big-screen action.
```