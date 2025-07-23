Paytm parent's shares down 3% today: Here we decode why
What's the story
One97 Communications, the fintech giant that owns Paytm, witnessed a nearly 3% drop in its share price today. The decline was mainly due to profit-booking by investors. The company's stock fell by 2.62% to ₹1,025 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and by 2.46% to ₹1,025.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Figures
A look at the financials
One97 Communications has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹122.5 crore for the quarter ending June 2025. The achievement was largely attributed to cost optimization as well as an increase in payment revenue. To note, Paytm had posted a massive net loss of ₹840 crore during the same period last year.
Market response
What do experts say?
VK Vijayakumar, the Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, commented on the Q1 results of One97 Communications. He said they indicate a steady growth potential for digital stocks with a long runway ahead. Paytm announced that its EBITDA (operational profit) and PAT (profit after tax) turned profitable at ₹72 crore and ₹123 crore respectively, showing an AI-led operating leverage, disciplined cost structure, and higher other income.
Reporting changes
Paytm has made these changes
Paytm's Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced that the company has removed certain terms related to adjustments under different heads. He said this is the first quarter where they have removed terms like EBITDA before ESOP and PAT before ESOP. Sharma added that next quarter onward, they will stop mentioning the ESOP line and only mention employee cost as they mature toward complete transparency in their financial reporting.