Why you should buy BSE, IndiGo shares this September

Asia's oldest stock exchange, BSE, and InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo , are likely to be included in the Nifty 50 index during its next review. The changes are expected to be effective from September, giving a bump to their stock prices. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp may be removed from the index as part of this reshuffle.

Index eligibility BSE and InterGlobe's stock performance Despite being listed only on NSE, BSE meets the necessary listing and trading criteria for Nifty 50 index inclusion. The upcoming review is likely to be conducted in August, with changes taking effect from the following month. At the time of writing, shares of BSE were up over 2% at ₹2,745 apiece, while InterGlobe Aviation's stock price gained by 0.75% to ₹5,431 per share.

Review procedure Nifty 50 index's review schedule The Nifty 50 is reviewed semi-annually, based on six-month data ending January 31 and July 31. The changes are made in March and September. To determine the stocks that enter this prestigious index, NSE considers the average six-month free-float market cap as of the cut-off date. This is a key criterion for index eligibility.

Share performance BSE's recent surge and stock movement BSE shares have surged nearly 120% from their March lows, thanks to a surge in equity derivatives trading and speculation around the upcoming IPO of bigger peer NSE. However, recently, the index provider's stock was placed under the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework due to its unusual price movement, high volumes, and concentrated client activity.

Trends InterGlobe and IndusInd Bank's performance InterGlobe Aviation's stocks have been on a steady rise, gaining 22% over the past six months due to rising passenger traffic. Jefferies has called the IndiGo parent a 'unique, strong' franchise with over 60% market share in domestic air travel. In contrast, IndusInd Bank shares have plunged by 11% over the past six months amid fraud and regulatory concerns.