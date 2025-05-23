What's the story

The stocks of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), including Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Infrastructure, and Reliance Power, have witnessed a massive spike in value today.

Reliance Home Finance shares jumped 10% to ₹3.63 each, while Reliance Power shares jumped 18.5% to hit a six-month high at ₹52.82.

Reliance Infrastructure shares also rose 10% to ₹311 per share on Friday's trade on the stock market.