What's the story

Managing personal finances has become difficult.

More often than not, people end up falling into traps, unknowingly, that ruin their chances of financial success. And, these traps remain unnoticed until it's too late.

Knowing these hidden traps is important to keep one's financial life healthy and live up to long-term goals.

Let's take a look at five traps that can mar effective personal finance management and how to avoid them.