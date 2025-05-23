What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a whopping ₹2.69 lakh crore dividend for FY25 to the Modi government. This is a significant increase from last year's transfer of ₹2.1 lakh crore for FY24.

The decision was taken at the RBI's Central Board's 616th Meeting on Friday.

The officials reviewed global and domestic economic conditions and their risks to the future outlook, and decided on the surplus payout to the central government.