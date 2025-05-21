What's the story

The stocks of drone manufacturers and defense-related companies have seen a major surge after the launch of 'Operation Sindoor,' India's military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Since May 7, shares of top defense and aerospace firms including IdeaForge Technology, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Paras Defence, DCM Shriram Industries, and Zen Technologies have gained 8-50%.

The rally is mainly fueled by hopes of increased government spending on defense tech.