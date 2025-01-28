Man opens IndiGo flight's emergency exit before takeoff, arrested
What's the story
An Axis Bank employee was arrested on Tuesday after he opened the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight.
The incident took place minutes before the scheduled 10:10am takeoff of flight 6E-6033 from Jodhpur to Bengaluru.
The employee, identified as Siraj Kidwai, claimed that his actions were unintentional and he accidentally opened the flap.
Safety measures
IndiGo initiates standard procedures post incident
The sudden opening of the emergency exit during a safety demonstration by the cabin crew sent ripples among passengers.
Speaking about the incident, IndiGo said, "Today, during the safety briefing before the departure of flight 6E-6033 from Jodhpur to Bengaluru, a passenger opened the emergency exit flap."
The airline added that standard operating procedures were initiated immediately after the incident.
Investigation underway
Kidwai handed over to CISF, flight delayed
Kidwai was immediately deboarded from the aircraft and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further investigation.
He was being questioned by CISF personnel at the airport police station in Jodhpur.
The incident caused a 20-minute delay in take off, reportedly leading to a stir onboard the flight.