5,000 Adani Group employees volunteering as sevaks at Maha Kumbh
What's the story
The Adani Group has deployed 5,000 of its employees as volunteers or "sevaks" at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a senior official from the conglomerate said.
The team includes over 300 staffers of Adani Airports, who are trained in crowd control and customer service.
The volunteers are responsible for guiding pilgrims, maintaining cleanliness, and controlling large crowds at ghats and other crowded areas.
Pilgrim support
Adani Group's initiatives to enhance pilgrim experience at Maha Kumbh
The official from the Adani Group said these airport staffers, who are trained in customer service; logistics; and crowd management, will be instrumental in assisting lakhs of devotees at the world's largest religious gathering.
"Many of these employees see their participation as an opportunity to give back to the community," he added.
Community service
Adani Group's partnership with ISKCON and Gita Press
Along with volunteer services, the Adani Group has also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and Gita Press to distribute free meals and devotional literature.
The association of the three organizations has initiated the "Mahaprasad Seva" program, intending to serve sanctified meals to lakhs of pilgrims.
"Over the 45-day festival, approximately 100,000 devotees are being served daily at 40 locations across the festival grounds," said the official.
Chairman's statement
Adani Group Chairman expresses gratitude for Kumbh participation
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani thanked the opportunity to serve at the Maha Kumbh.
In a LinkedIn article, he mentioned three core principles from the Kumbh Mela that can be applied to leadership and management: "scale with soul, inclusive growth, and cultural confidence."
"As India marches towards a $10 trillion economy, the Kumbh reminds us that true leadership is about preserving values, inspiring unity and building a sustainable future for generations," he wrote.