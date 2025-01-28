What's the story

The Adani Group has deployed 5,000 of its employees as volunteers or "sevaks" at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a senior official from the conglomerate said.

The team includes over 300 staffers of Adani Airports, who are trained in crowd control and customer service.

The volunteers are responsible for guiding pilgrims, maintaining cleanliness, and controlling large crowds at ghats and other crowded areas.