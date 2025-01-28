What's the story

A man in Gujarat lost his life on Monday in a tragic incident at a metal company in Kadi.

The victim, identified as Prakash, was visiting his brother Ghevabhai and cousin Alpesh on Republic Day when the latter allegedly inserted a compressor pipe into Prakash's private parts as a prank.

This caused Prakash's body to fill with air, leading him to vomit and lose consciousness, police said.

Prakash was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident.