Gujarat man dies after cousin shoves pipe into private parts
What's the story
A man in Gujarat lost his life on Monday in a tragic incident at a metal company in Kadi.
The victim, identified as Prakash, was visiting his brother Ghevabhai and cousin Alpesh on Republic Day when the latter allegedly inserted a compressor pipe into Prakash's private parts as a prank.
This caused Prakash's body to fill with air, leading him to vomit and lose consciousness, police said.
Prakash was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident.
Medical response
Victim rushed to hospital, declared dead
However, since his condition was critical, he was later shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.
Despite efforts, Prakash was declared dead at the hospital.
Ghevabhai has approached the police after his brother's death. He said Alpesh knew about the high air pressure in the compressor pipe but went ahead with the act nonetheless.
The police have registered Ghevabhai's complaint and are investigating this incident, which they said happened "for fun."