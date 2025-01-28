What's the story

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's response on a plea by a Muslim woman who wished to be governed by the Indian Succession Act, 1925 instead of Shariat law.

Safiya PM, general secretary of 'Ex-Muslims of Kerala' and a resident of Alappuzha, identifies as a non-believer despite being born into Islam.

In her plea, she called Shariat law "regressive" and wants to exercise her fundamental rights under Article 25 of the Constitution.