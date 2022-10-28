India

PM Modi proposes 'one nation, one uniform' for police

PM Modi proposes 'one nation, one uniform' for police

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 28, 2022, 05:49 pm 3 min read

"Working together for internal security is the responsibility as well as a constitutional mandate," he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed uniformity in the dress code of police across the states in the country. PM made the proposal of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police while addressing "Chintan Shivir" (brainstorming session) of home ministers of Indian states. He said "it is just an idea and not imposition" but asked them to give it a thought.

Context Why does this story matter?

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government pitches for the Uniform Civil Code - the same law across the country - the Prime Minister has proposed 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police across the country.

PM has asked home ministers of states to give the proposal a thought, hinting that it may take shape in the future as law.

Proposal 'Not trying to impose the idea'

The Prime Minister said that he was not going to impose the proposal on states and Union Territories. "Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in five, fifty, or a hundred years. But let's give it a thought," PM Modi said, as quoted by NDTV. Meanwhile, the PM recommended collaboration among states in dealing with criminals and crimes.

Cooperation 'Uniform law and order policy'

PM in his address backed Home Minister Amit Shah's recent call for a 'uniform law and order policy' across the country. While suggesting that all states should take inspiration from one another, he said, "Cooperative federalism is the responsibility of states as well as the Centre." "Working together for internal security is the responsibility as well as a constitutional mandate," he added.

Transformation Review and amend old laws: PM to HMs

As PM urged police of different states to work in tandem to meet the rising challenges, he asked home ministers to review and amend the old laws to meet the challenges in dealing with law and order situations. He asked all the states to ensure efficiency in offering better services to the citizens of the country, adding cooperation among all the agencies is necessary.

Support Human intelligence should be strengthened

Amid the race for technological support to deal with Chrome and ensure the internal security of the country, PM batted for strengthening the human intelligence resources. He also asked agencies to educate people regarding fake news and equip them with the "mechanism to identify them before forwarding." Fact-check of fake news is important, PM Modi remarked.

Criticism 'The proposal draws flak'

Given the diversity and varying weather conditions of the country, the proposal did not go well with many. "There is so much diversity in our country, North East has colder climate, Rajasthan is hot....how can we have the same uniform. One can identify a uniform with a force so it's a useless exercise," a senior DG ranking official was quoted by NDTV as saying.