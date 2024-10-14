Summarize Simplifying... In short Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a native of Punjab's Dhattaranwali village, has been threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan due to a long-standing resentment over a 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Bishnoi, who runs a criminal empire from jail, has targeted Khan and his associates since 2022, leading to increased security measures for the actor.

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious gangster from Punjab

Why gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is targeting Salman Khan

What's the story Notorious Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been hogging the headlines for his alleged involvement in high-profile crimes. His gang is suspected of plotting the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and more recently, Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique. Bishnoi has also repeatedly threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Here's a look at the background of this infamous criminal and why he is after India's beloved superstar.

Bollywood vendetta

Bishnoi's threats against Khan

Bishnoi's name became widely known after he allegedly threatened Khan with death. The threats stemmed from the 1998 poaching case where Khan was accused of killing a blackbuck during a film shoot in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community, which reveres the blackbuck, has long resented the actor. In April 2024, several rounds of bullets were fired outside Khan's Mumbai residence, allegedly by Bishnoi gang members, prompting increased security around his house.

Timeline

Those close to Khan have been threatened via letters, mails

Khan has faced continuous threats since 2022. First, Khan's father Salim Khan received a letter that threatened to kill him and his actor-son. Following this, Khan was granted Y-plus security in November of 2022 and was granted a gun license for self-protection. Then in 2023, the actor's personal assistant Jordy Patel received a mail on behalf of Goldie Brar (Bishnoi's aide) threatening to kill Khan. The same year, actor-singer Gippy Grewal was threatened for his ties to Khan.

Criminal origins

Looking at Bishnoi's background and entry into crime

Bishnoi, now 31, is a native of Dhattaranwali village in Punjab's Ferozepur district. He was born to a rich agricultural family and hails from the Bishnoi community, which is spread across Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan. After finishing school, Bishnoi shifted to Chandigarh in 2010 for higher studies at Panjab University's DAV College. His foray into student politics ultimately led him to a life of crime with his first charges filed in 2010 for attempted murder.

Underworld ascent

Bishnoi's criminal empire and gang rivalries

Currently behind bars in Sabarmati Central Jail, Bishnoi continues to run his criminal empire. His meteoric rise was characterized by bloody gang wars and revenge killings. The gang's reach has spread across northern India, targeting powerful people in politics and business. One of his closest aides was gangster-turned-politician Jaswinder Singh (Rocky), who helped Bishnoi expand into cities like Sri Ganganagar on the Rajasthan-Punjab border and Bharatpur before being gunned down by rival Jaipal Bhullar.

Cross-border crimes

Bishnoi's involvement in international crime and drug trafficking

Bishnoi's gang has also been involved in a number of cross-border smuggling operations, especially drug smuggling. Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has accused the gangster of using his network to facilitate smuggling between India and neighboring countries. He was, in fact, shifted to Sabarmati from Delhi's Tihar Jail in August 2023 in connection with a cross-border drug smuggling case. Despite his incarceration, the gang continues to function under three wanted gangsters based abroad: his brother Anmol, Brar, and Rohit Godar.