The much-anticipated 'Sardaarji 3', the next installment in the popular Punjabi film franchise, has been announced by White Hill Studios & Storytime Productions for release on June 27th, 2025.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, eagerly awaiting further details about the film.

Meanwhile, actor Diljit Dosanjh, known for his roles in 'Jatt & Juliet 3' and 'Crew', is currently touring Canada and will soon appear in 'No Entry 2'.

Diljit Dosanjh announces 'Sardaarji 3': Check first look poster

By Tanvi Gupta 05:25 pm Jul 21, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Diljit Dosanjh fans, gather! The Punjabi actor-singer has officially announced his upcoming film, Sardaarji 3, on Instagram on Sunday. The first poster, shared by Dosanjh, features a blurred close-up of a man in a turban, symbolizing a Sikh community member. The film is set to hit the screens on June 27, 2025. White Hill Studios is presenting the movie which is produced by Manmord Sidhu and Gunbir Singh Sidhu.

Producers' statement

Producers shared excitement for 'Sardaarji 3' release

The film's producers also took to Instagram to share their excitement. They stated, "After the huge success of Jatt & Juliet 3, White Hill Studios & Storytime Productions are back with the next movie #Sardaarji 3. Mark your calendars for June 27th, 2025!" This announcement comes eight years after the release of Sardaarji's second installment in 2016. The first film in the franchise had a record opening in Punjabi cinema history in 2015.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Fan reactions

Fans expressed excitement for 'Sardaarji 3' announcement

Upon the announcement of Sardaarji 3, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of Dosanjh's Instagram post. One fan wrote verbatim, "Diljit is the ultimate Saardarji," while another commented, "EXCITEMENT LEVEL 100." However, further details about the film are yet to be revealed by the makers. To recall, in Sardaarji, Dosanjh played a ghost hunter, while Neeru Bajwa portrayed a spirit. The sequel, Sardaarji 2, featured the singer in a triple role, alongside Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

Career update

Dosanjh's current projects and controversy: A quick look

Currently, Dosanjh is in Canada for his Dil Luminati tour 2024 and recently performed at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. He has been in the news for his Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3 and roles in Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila. Dosanjh will soon appear in Boney Kapoor's film No Entry 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. However, he recently faced accusations of non-payment from LA-based entrepreneur Rajat Rocky Batta. These claims were later refuted by Dosanjh's business manager.