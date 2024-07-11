In brief Simplifying... In brief DreamWorks has announced the production of 'Shrek 5', directed by Walt Dohrn and Brad Ableson, with the original cast returning.

DreamWorks announces 'Shrek 5' with original cast returning

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Jul 11, 2024

What's the story DreamWorks Animation has officially confirmed the release of Shrek 5, set to premiere on July 1, 2026. The original cast members, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will reprise their roles in the upcoming film. Antonio Banderas is also slated to return as Puss in Boots. The film is currently under development and aims to present a fresh narrative for its global audience.

Directors

Walt Dohrn and Brad Ableson to direct 'Shrek 5'

Walt Dohrn, known for his work on Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third, will be directing the fifth installment of the franchise. He also handled the story for Shrek Forever After and lent his voice to Rumpelstiltskin in the film. Joining him as co-director is Brad Ableson. The production of Shrek 5 will be overseen by Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri, both veterans from previous franchise entries.

Reveal

Murphy revealed 'Shrek 5' and Donkey spinoff in works

Murphy was the first to disclose that a new Shrek film was in progress. In June, he discussed his voice recording for the film, which also includes a Donkey spinoff movie. "We started doing [Shrek 5] months ago. I did this. I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we'll finish it up. Shrek is coming out and Donkey's gonna have his own movie," Murphy stated.

History

'Shrek' franchise: A journey from 2001 to the upcoming spinoff

The Shrek franchise made its debut in 2001, with the first film becoming a global sensation. It grossed $487M worldwide and was the inaugural Oscar winner in the Animated Feature category. The franchise has since released three more films and includes Puss in Boots spinoff titles. The most recent spinoff, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, opened in theaters in December 2022. The forthcoming Donkey spinoff will be the latest addition to this successful series.

Twitter Post

