Renowned Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne, known for his work on 'Chinatown', 'The Last Detail', and 'Shampoo', has passed away at 89.

Towne's writing, particularly his noir detective story 'Chinatown', significantly shaped the narrative of modern-day Los Angeles, and his unique ability to capture actors' speech patterns made him a favorite among stars.

Before his death, he completed a 'Chinatown' prequel series for Netflix, leaving behind a lasting legacy and two daughters.

Oscar-winning 'Chinatown' screenwriter Robert Towne (89) dies: Tracing his journey

By Tanvi Gupta 11:01 am Jul 03, 202411:01 am

What's the story Acclaimed writer-director Robert Towne, celebrated for his Oscar-winning script for Chinatown, passed away at his Los Angeles home on Monday. He was 89. His death was confirmed by publicist Carrie McClure, although the cause of death was not revealed. Towne had a prolific career that began in the 1960s when he started as an actor and writer for B-movie director Roger Corman. He later became one of the most sought-after script doctors in movie history.

Career highlights

Towne's rise to prominence and Oscar-winning success

Towne's career took off in the 1970s with three critical and commercial successes: The Last Detail (1973), Chinatown (1974), and Shampoo (1975). All three screenplays were Oscar-nominated, with Chinatown winning the award. He also served as a special consultant on Warren Beatty's 1967 film, Bonnie and Clyde, restructuring it to emphasize the outlaws' impending doom. He also transformed an otherwise static family reunion scene with Beatty and Faye Dunaway into one of the film's emotional high points.

Cinematic influence

His impact on modern-day Los Angeles narrative

Towne played a significant role in shaping the narrative of modern-day Los Angeles through his noir detective story Chinatown. Despite initial disagreements with director Roman Polanski over the film's dark ending, Towne later conceded that Polanski's approach was correct. The film, written for Jack Nicholson, cemented the actor's place among cinema greats. Born Robert Bertram Schwartz on November 23, 1934, Towne wrote for many major stars of his era.

Directing career

Towne's directorial debut and later projects

Towne's directorial debut, Personal Best (1982), received critical acclaim for its authenticity and attention to detail. However, his directing efforts often fared less well at the box office than the films he wrote. His other writer-director projects include 1988's Tequila Sunrise, and Without Limits, which was produced by Tom Cruise in 1998. Before his death, Towne had collaborated with David Fincher on a Chinatown prequel series for Netflix.

Legacy

Towne's final project and surviving family

Before his passing, Towne had completed all episodes of a Chinatown prequel series for Netflix in collaboration with Fincher﻿. This was confirmed in an interview with Variety one month before his death. Meanwhile, his extraordinary ability to write for stars was attributed to having a good ear for actors' unique speech patterns. Towne leaves behind two daughters: Katherine, from his marriage to Julie Payne; and Chiara, from a second marriage to Luisa Gaule.