Netflix docuseries subject expresses safety concerns post-release

'Dancing for Devil' subject Miranda Derrick claims 'life in danger'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:12 pm Jun 11, 202402:12 pm

What's the story Miranda Derrick, the central figure in Netflix's docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, has recently voiced concerns about her safety following the documentary's release. In an Instagram video, she revealed that she and her husband James have been experiencing threats and harassment since the show premiered on May 29. The series delves into a group of TikTok dancers who believe they are part of a talent management company called 7M Films under owner Robert Shinn.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The three-episode docuseries, which is currently streaming on Netflix, has been a hit with viewers. It has been watched by an estimated 4.4M people during the week of May 31-June 6, according to Luminate. The documentary is also set to be considered for the News & Documentary Emmy Awards later this year. The series has been praised for its in-depth exploration of the 7M TikTok cult and its impact on its members.

Harassment details

'Our lives have been put in danger'

In her video, Derrick detailed the threats she has been facing. She said, "Before this documentary, my husband and I felt safe. Now that this is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger." The threats include being followed in their cars, receiving hate mail, death threats, and messages encouraging suicide. She also shared disturbing messages she received. "Someone said that, if I see you on the street, I'm going to come and get you," she claimed.

Accusations

Derrick accused family of endangering her life

Derrick, who boasts a staggering 2.7M followers on TikTok and 1.7M on Instagram, also accused her parents and sister, Melanie Wilking, of endangering her life by participating in the documentary. She questioned their motives, stating, "I don't understand how my parents and my sister thought that this documentary would help me or our relationship in any way." The series also revealed that Derrick and her family had somewhat reconciled by the end of the documentary.

Family rift

Derrick expressed distress over potential family rift

Despite the apparent reconciliation shown in the documentary, Derrick expressed distress over the potential rift caused by the series. She revealed that she had been privately working on her relationship with her family for the past few years. However, she stated that the documentary has made it very difficult to continue these efforts. The series suggests that the alleged cult leader may have influenced the family's actions to create a false impression.

About the cult leader

In detail: The plotline of the docuseries

The docuseries delves into the story of Derrick, a member of 7M who is estranged from her family, while they relentlessly strive to bring her back. It also sheds light on Shinn—the leader of 7M and self-proclaimed "man of God,"—who serves as a pastor at the exclusive Shekinah church. Former dancers who have left 7M describe Shinn as exerting significant control over their lives, often requiring them to surrender a portion of their earnings to the church.