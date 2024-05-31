Next Article

Chris Hemsworth in talks for 'Transformers/G.I. Joe' crossover

Chris Hemsworth in negotiations for 'Transformers/G.I. Joe' crossover movie: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:25 am May 31, 202411:25 am

What's the story Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star in Paramount Pictures's upcoming Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie, as per Deadline. The untitled project draws inspiration from the Hasbro toy lines that sparked two of the biggest franchises of the '80s. If Hemsworth's deal is finalized, it will extend his ongoing relationship with Paramount, given his slated role in Paramount Animation/Hasbro's Transformers One, set for release on September 20, 2024.

Movie origins

Crossover concept rooted in '80s Marvel Comics

The crossover concept between Transformers and G.I. Joe was first suggested in the epilogue of Steven Caple Jr.'s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts last summer. The film successfully revived the Transformers franchise, grossing $439M worldwide, surpassing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's $384M. This idea isn't entirely new as G.I. Joe and Transformers characters intermingled in Marvel Comics back in the 1980s.

Studio plans

Paramount's crossover film amid merger talks

Despite ongoing merger discussions with either Skydance or Sony/Apollo, Paramount is determined to leverage its existing intellectual property for big-screen adaptations. The Transformers and G.I. Joe movies have collectively grossed $6B at the global box office to date. The crossover film will be produced by a team including Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy, with Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment as executive producers.

Career highlights

Hemsworth's successful streak in Hollywood

Hemsworth has seen significant success recently, gaining recognition among US audiences with his portrayal of Thor in Marvel Studios's films, including Avengers: Endgame which grossed $2.8B worldwide. He also starred in Netflix's original film Extraction, which became the streaming service's most-watched original movie within its first four weeks of release. Hemsworth reprised his role as mercenary Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, produced by his own company Wild State.

Latest projects

Hemsworth recently starred in 'Furiosa'

In addition to his work with Marvel and Netflix, Hemsworth has collaborated with Darren Aronofsky on National Geographic's Disney+ Original series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth through his first look deal via Wild State. A S02 is coming. He also starred as Dementus in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film got its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation lasting seven minutes and 50 seconds.