'The Outlaws': First Korean film series to hit 40M moviegoers

By Tanvi Gupta 12:53 pm May 13, 2024

What's the story The Outlaws, a popular Korean film series featuring Ma Dong-seok, has set a new record by becoming the first Korean film series to surpass 40M viewers. This milestone was achieved after the latest installment, The Roundup: Punishment attracted nearly 10M moviegoers, pushing the total viewership of the entire series over the 40M mark. The first film in the series had drawn close to 7M viewers during its run, reportedly.

Successive installments boost 'The Outlaws's viewership

The second film in the Roundup series, The Roundup (2022) drew over 2.6M viewers. The third installment, The Roundup: No Way Out (2023) saw a significant increase in viewership with more than 10.6M moviegoers. The latest release, The Roundup: Punishment, not only contributed significantly to the series reaching the historic milestone but also set its own records by becoming the fastest film in the series to surpass 9M viewers.

'The Roundup: Punishment' set individual records

Furthermore, the latest chapter reportedly holds the record for being the fastest Korean film released in 2024 to reach this viewership milestone, leading the box office for three consecutive weeks. As of Sunday, The Outlaws stood as the second highest-grossing Korean film of the year, amassing a total of $67M in revenue and drawing in 9.7M admissions. It follows closely behind Exhuma, the supernatural horror film by Jan Jae-hyun.

More about the storyline of 'The Outlaws 4'

Renowned for its heart-pounding action sequences, The Outlaws franchise captivates audiences with the thrilling exploits of legendary detective Ma Seok-do (Ma) and his formidable crime-fighting squad. The fourth part is directed by Heo Myung-haeng, and features Ma, Kim Mu-yeol, Park Ji-hwan, and Lee Dong-hwi. As detective Ma delves into the investigation of a drug trafficking app developer, he stumbles upon a sinister connection to a sprawling online gambling syndicate, leading to an unexpected collaboration aimed at dismantling the criminal empire.