By Aikantik Bag 02:42 pm Mar 13, 202402:42 pm

What's the story tvN has announced an exciting supporting cast ensemble for the upcoming rom-com K-drama Mom's Friend's Son, featuring stars Jung Hae-in, Jung So-min, and Kim Ji-eun. Joining them are Yoon Ji-on, Park Ji-young, Jo Han-chul, Jang Young-nam, Lee Seung-joon, Kim Geum-soon, Han Ye-joo, Jeon Suk-ho, N.Flying's Lee Seung-hyub, and Shim So-young. The drama is set to hit screens in the second half of 2024.

Plotline

Plotline and themes of the drama

Mom's Friend's Son tells the tale of Bae Seok-ryu (So-min), a woman looking to turn her life around, and Choi Seung-hyo (Jung), her mom's friend's son who represents a dark period in her past. Set against the backdrop of the cozy Hyereung neighborhood, the drama explores themes of love, friendship, and family. It will be helmed by Yoo Je-won.

Cast and characters

More about the characters of the ensemble drama

Kim portrays their bubbly childhood friend Mo-eum, an emergency responder with a strong sense of justice. Yoon stars as Kang Dan-ho, a dedicated reporter who values on-site reporting and factual accuracy. The cast also includes Park as Bae Seok-ryu's candid mother Na Mi-ook, Jo as her father Bae Geun-sik, Jang as Choi Seung-hyo's mother Seo Hye-sook, and Lee as his father Choi Kyung-jong.