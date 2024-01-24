Lee Min-ho to Jisoo: 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint's full cast revealed
The excitement is building for the film adaptation of the popular web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Now, the makers have revealed that the K-drama is currently in the filming stage and unveiled the star-studded cast of the same. The cast is headlined by Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Nana, Park Ho-san, Choi Young-joon, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo. Fans are buzzing with anticipation after behind-the-scenes photos from the script reading were released, showcasing the cast's incredible chemistry.
Plotline of the film
Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint tells the thrilling tale of Kim Dok-ja (Ahn), whose life is turned upside down when his world transforms into the web novel he's been reading, featuring Yoo Joong-hyuk (Lee) as the protagonist. The film will be directed by Kim Byung-woo of The Terror Live and Take Point fame. The project is bankrolled by REALIES Pictures and global entertainment group Smilegate.
Character details of the film
Chae plays Yoo Sang-ah, Kim's coworker who embarks on a journey through the fallen world with him. Shin and Nana appear as characters from the web novel. Park portrays Gong Pil-doo, a wealthy man who controls people's lives with his riches. Choi takes on the role of Han Myung-oh, Kim's company superior. Jisoo plays Lee Ji-hye, a character who overcomes numerous challenges with Yoo Joong-hyuk through her incredible strength.