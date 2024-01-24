Details

Gosling credited Gerwig and Robbie for 'Barbie's success

Gosling highlighted the significance of Gerwig and Robbie's contributions to the movie's success, stating that their talent, determination, and brilliance made the recognition possible. He added, "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history." Gosling said he believes their work warranted recognition alongside other deserving nominees. The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.

'Barbie' at Oscars

Other nominations for 'Barbie'

While Gerwig did not receive a Best Director nomination, she was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside her husband Noah Baumbach. As a producer of Barbie, Robbie is competing for an Oscar in the Best Picture category with David Herman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner. America Ferrera earned a Supporting Actor nomination for her role in the film. The movie also received nominations in Costume Design, Production Design, and two nods for Best Original Song.

On being nominated

Gosling and Ferrera reacted to their nominations

Regarding his nomination, Gosling said he was "extremely honored" to be recognized for playing a plastic doll named Ken. Ferrera, in a conversation with Variety, said, "There was a moment where I wasn't sure if I had made it up," adding, "I still haven't really been able to get in my feelings because I'm still on like the top layer of 'I can't even believe that this is real.'"

Reaction to 'Barbie' snubs

Ferrera expressed her displeasure, too, over Oscar snubs for 'Barbie'

Ferrera was also in shock that neither Gerwig nor Robbie were nominated under the Best Director and Best Actress categories. "I was incredibly disappointed that they weren't nominated," she said adding that Gerwig "has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it." "What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about her as an actress is how easy she makes everything look," Ferrera added.