Box office collection: 'Ayalaan' shows miniscule growth on weekdays
Sivakarthikeyan enjoys a decent fan following among Tamil cinema fans and the actor has done a considerable amount of work over the years. His recently released sci-fi film Ayalaan was highly anticipated and it delivered well at the box office. The movie emerged to be a commercial success and is currently marching toward Rs. 50 crore mark in India.
India collection and sequel details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the R Ravikumar directorial earned Rs. 95 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 42.7 crore in India. This movie acted as a much-needed breather from a string of actioners. After the success, the makers have also announced its sequel Ayalaan 2. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth, among others.