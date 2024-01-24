'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser: Akshay-Tiger offer bumper Eid 'dhamaka'
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a cult title for all '90s Bollywood stans! Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar announced his next with the same title, the excitement surrounding it kept increasing. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are two bonafide action stars of two generations and they showcase their skills in the most exuberant manner.
More about the teaser
The teaser projects the duo exuding top-tier machismo and performing some sleek action sequences. Julius Packiam's background score is pulsating and entertaining. The star-studded cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy, among others. Both Miyas are ready to set the celluloid on fire this Eid in April. The project is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment.