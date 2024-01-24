What's the story

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a cult title for all '90s Bollywood stans! Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar announced his next with the same title, the excitement surrounding it kept increasing. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are two bonafide action stars of two generations and they showcase their skills in the most exuberant manner.