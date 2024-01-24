What's the story

Telugu films are known for their larger-than-life storytelling and there are films at times that go on to rewrite history. Even after being pitted against Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man has gained the upper hand and is now marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark in India. Globally, it has surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark.