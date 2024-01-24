Box office collection: 'Hanu-Man' seeks stability for longevity
Telugu films are known for their larger-than-life storytelling and there are films at times that go on to rewrite history. Even after being pitted against Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man has gained the upper hand and is now marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark in India. Globally, it has surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark.
India collection and sequel details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 4.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 143.25 crore in India. The film saw a dip on Tuesday and needs to hold the fort for box office longevity. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The makers have announced a sequel titled JaiHanuman.