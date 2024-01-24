Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' needs commercial boost for survival
Mahesh Babu is a major superstar in Telugu films and his recently released film Guntur Kaaram has been in the buzz for a long time. The mass masala film opened to soaring numbers but dipped drastically in the second week. The film has not yet surpassed the Rs. 120 crore mark. Currently, it needs some commercial boost to survive at the box office.
India collection and cast details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram directorial earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 119.45 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from viewers but has failed to create momentum on weekdays. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Easwari Rao, Murali Sharma, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.