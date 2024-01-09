Box office collection: 'Salaar' experiences drop; aims for momentum

Salaar might be just another addition to the list of high-on testosterone actioners but it is considered to be a savior project in Rebel Star Prabhas's career. The film marked his return to the box office after a series of not-so-good films. The actioner has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 700 crore mark globally and is currently seeking momentum.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 395.5 crore in India. The movie received praise from viewers and garnered favorable reviews from critics. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, and Shruti Haasan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

