Box office collection: 'Dunki' surpasses Rs. 150cr mark in India

By Aikantik Bag 12:05 pm Dec 28, 202312:05 pm

'Dunki' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood superstars, with a massive fan following. And 2023 undoubtedly belongs to him, as Khan delivered three back-to-back successes, the recent one being Dunki, which has surpassed Rs. 150 crore (India). Though the dramedy received mixed reviews and has been slow at the box office amid Salaar's competition, it is swiftly approaching Rs. 300 crore globally.

Seeking to maintain momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 9.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 151.26 crore in India. Hirani's films have always worked on word of mouth, gaining gradual momentum. However, Dunki is struggling to maintain momentum, and its now-diminishing collections are a concern. Co-produced by Gauri Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.

